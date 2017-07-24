Anti-Erdogan journalists tried in Turkey on 'terror' charges - AFP

The defendants from the Cumhuriyet daily were detained from October last year under a state of emergency imposed after the July 2016 failed coup blamed on US-based preacher Fethullah Gulen and charged with terror-related offences.

A total of 17 Cumhuriyet staff -- including writers, cartoonists and executives -- went on trial at the imposing palace of justice in Istanbul inside a courtroom crammed with supporters, an AFP journalist said. . . .

Turkey ranks 155th on the latest Reporters Without Borders (RSF) world press freedom index, below Belarus and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

According to the P24 press freedom group, there are 166 journalists behind bars in Turkey, most of whom were arrested under the state of emergency.