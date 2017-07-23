Federal Reserve now faces prospect of global monetary policy tightening

When Fed policymakers meet on July 25-26 they will need to decide a start date for reducing their bond holdings or leave more time to evaluate what Fed Governor Lael Brainard recently cited as a possible "turning point" in global monetary policy that may affect economic growth.

The Fed's plan to reduce its portfolio may well push up longer term bond yields, driving up long term borrowing rates for business, and lead to higher mortgage rates for the housing industry.

Analysts have made comparisons to the so-called "taper tantrum" in 2013 when world bond yields jumped after the first signal from the Fed that it might tighten policy.