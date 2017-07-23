A war between the Saudi-backed government and Iran-backed Huthi rebels has killed thousands of people and displaced millions.
A string of vital ports along the country's Red Sea coastline are blockaded, leaving millions of people with limited access to food and medicine.
Less than half of the country's medical facilities are currently functional.
Yemen cholera cases could exceed 600,000 in 2017: Red Cross - AFP
