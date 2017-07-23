Blumstein’s final hand of an ace of hearts and a two of diamonds ended up being stronger than that of Ott, who went all in with an ace of diamonds and an eight of diamonds. The community cards were a jack of spades, a six of spades, a five of hearts, a seven of hearts and a two of hearts. It was the last card that prompted Blumstein’s supporters to erupt.
Rookie from New Jersey wins World Series of Poker, $8.1M
