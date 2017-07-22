House to vote on undiluted Russia sanctions deal next week

Under the deal unveiled Saturday, either the House majority or minority leader can introduce such a resolution.

"The legislation ensures that both the majority and minority are able to exercise our oversight role over the administration’s implementation of sanctions," said House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), who pushed for the revision in talks with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

The legislation also includes sanctions on Iran as punishment for its ballistic missile development. Negotiators further added North Korea sanctions to the package in the latest version of the bill.