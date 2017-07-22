Under the deal unveiled Saturday, either the House majority or minority leader can introduce such a resolution.
"The legislation ensures that both the majority and minority are able to exercise our oversight role over the administration’s implementation of sanctions," said House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), who pushed for the revision in talks with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
The legislation also includes sanctions on Iran as punishment for its ballistic missile development. Negotiators further added North Korea sanctions to the package in the latest version of the bill.
House to vote on undiluted Russia sanctions deal next week |
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jul 22, 2017 9:53 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment