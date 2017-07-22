Newsvine

jfxgillis

16 Afghan police killed in US strike

Seeded by jfxgillis
Sat Jul 22, 2017
NATO's mission in Afghanistan issued a statement.

"During a US-supported (Afghan security) operation, aerial fires resulted in the deaths of the friendly Afghan forces who were gathered in a compound," it said.

"We would like to express our deepest condolences to the families affected by this unfortunate incident," the statement said, adding there would be a probe into what happened.

