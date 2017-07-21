Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 182 Seeds: 8841 Comments: 75118 Since: Mar 2007

Sessions discussed Trump campaign-related matters with Russian ambassador, U.S. intelligence intercepts show -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Fri Jul 21, 2017 5:35 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Ambassador Sergey Kislyak’s accounts of two conversations with Sessions — then a top foreign policy adviser to Republican candidate Donald Trump — were intercepted by U.S. spy agencies, which monitor the communications of senior Russian officials both in the United States and in Russia. Sessions initially failed to disclose his contacts with Kislyak and then said that the meetings were not about the Trump campaign.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor