Ambassador Sergey Kislyak’s accounts of two conversations with Sessions — then a top foreign policy adviser to Republican candidate Donald Trump — were intercepted by U.S. spy agencies, which monitor the communications of senior Russian officials both in the United States and in Russia. Sessions initially failed to disclose his contacts with Kislyak and then said that the meetings were not about the Trump campaign.
Sessions discussed Trump campaign-related matters with Russian ambassador, U.S. intelligence intercepts show -
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Jul 21, 2017 5:35 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment