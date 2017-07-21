Senate parliamentarian says some major BCRA elements subject to 60-vote threshold

The following provisions from the original plan would be subject to a 60-vote point of order:

Defunding Planned Parenthood;

Abortion Restrictions for Tax Credits;

Sunset of Essential Health Benefits Requirement for Medicaid;

Funding for Cost-Sharing Subsidies;

Stabilizing the Individual Insurance Markets;

Medical Loss Ratio;

Availability of Rollover Funds;

Decrease in Target Expenditures for Required Expenditures by Certain Political Subdivisions;

Grandfathering Certain Medicaid Waivers; Prioritization of HCBS Waivers; and

Reporting of CMS-64 Data

The parliamentarian said some provisions, on the other hand, would not be subject to the 60-vote point of order, that is, they do not violate the Byrd Rule. These items, which need just 51 votes, include Medicaid work requirements, a state stability and innovation fund, an equity adjustment, a repeal of cost-sharing subsidy program, reporting of CMS-64 data and providing safety net funding for non-expansion states.