Senate parliamentarian says some major BCRA elements subject to 60-vote threshold -

Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: CBS News
Seeded on Fri Jul 21, 2017 3:42 PM
The following provisions from the original plan would be subject to a 60-vote point of order:

  • Defunding Planned Parenthood;
  • Abortion Restrictions for Tax Credits;
  • Sunset of Essential Health Benefits Requirement for Medicaid;
  • Funding for Cost-Sharing Subsidies;
  • Stabilizing the Individual Insurance Markets;
  • Medical Loss Ratio;
  • Availability of Rollover Funds;
  • Decrease in Target Expenditures for Required Expenditures by Certain Political Subdivisions;
  • Grandfathering Certain Medicaid Waivers; Prioritization of HCBS Waivers; and
  • Reporting of CMS-64 Data

The parliamentarian said some provisions, on the other hand, would not be subject to the 60-vote point of order, that is, they do not violate the Byrd Rule. These items, which need just 51 votes, include Medicaid work requirements, a state stability and innovation fund, an equity adjustment, a repeal of cost-sharing subsidy program, reporting of CMS-64 data and providing safety net funding for non-expansion states.

