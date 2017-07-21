Sources close to the administration said Andrew Wheeler, a FaegreBD Consulting lobbyist whose clients include coal mining company Murray Energy Corp., is in line for deputy administrator.
Bill Wehrum, a Hunton & Williams attorney, is the likely nominee for assistant administrator for air and radiation, a position whose jurisdiction includes climate change programs.
Trump to tap coal lobbyist, industry attorney for top EPA posts |
Fri Jul 21, 2017
