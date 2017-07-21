Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 182 Seeds: 8836 Comments: 75093 Since: Mar 2007

Galaxy Note 8: Rumors, specs, August release date, price -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCNET.com
Seeded on Fri Jul 21, 2017 8:30 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

It could have two rear cameras

I've said this before, and I'm not the only one to think that Samsung's saving the best of its camera upgrades for the Note 8. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo agrees, stating that the dual-camera mount may be the biggest significant design change from the S8 family to the Note 8, stylus notwithstanding.

As with the LG V20, one of the twin lenses could handle wide angles. (We're hearing a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens.)

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor