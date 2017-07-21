Galaxy Note 8: Rumors, specs, August release date, price

It could have two rear cameras

I've said this before, and I'm not the only one to think that Samsung's saving the best of its camera upgrades for the Note 8. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo agrees, stating that the dual-camera mount may be the biggest significant design change from the S8 family to the Note 8, stylus notwithstanding.

As with the LG V20, one of the twin lenses could handle wide angles. (We're hearing a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens.)