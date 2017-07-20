Are You Worrying the Right Way About the Right Things?

The fact that there’s so much to care about doesn’t mean you have to care about all of it. If anything is truly a distraction in this era of unprecedented political tomfoolery, it’s a lengthy harangue about the way you choose to parcel out your emotional and intellectual energy.

Self-important scolds about the “real” problems are hardly inspirational. Mostly, they’re exhausting and boring and disheartening, because nobody has the power to manipulate the time-space continuum in such a way that would satisfy these many and various writers and tweeters. “Don’t be distracted,” indeed. Don’t be distracted by somebody telling you that the thing that affects your family, that grabs your interest, that motivates you to stay plugged into the political and news cycle, isn’t worthwhile.