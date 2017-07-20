The Treasury unit, which enforces sanctions, found ExxonMobil had not voluntarily self-disclosed the violations, "and that the violations constitute an egregious case."
Rex Tillerson, ExxonMobil's chief executive at the time of the dealings, is now U.S. secretary of state. The State Department referred questions about the fine and Tillerson's knowledge of the dealings to Exxon Mobil.
U.S. fines Exxon Mobil over Russia sanctions violations |
