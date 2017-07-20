British families blame Brexit for au pair shortage - AFP

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (left) as a child with her younger sister Princess Margaret and nannies (AFP Photo/)

"Brexit had an impact, without any question," Rebecca Haworth-Wood, president of the British Au Pair Agencies Association (BAPAA), told AFP.

"I estimate that au pair applications for the UK are at least 50 percent down compared with this time last year" after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

Compared to 2015 "last year's numbers were also very much lower due to the uncertainty caused by the Brexit referendum" on June 23, 2016.