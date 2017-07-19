Risky business for fish in oil-polluted reef waters - AFP

Concentrations equivalent to only "a couple of drops in a swimming pool" could be enough to impair their judgement, scientists said in the study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution.

"The fish were unable to identify friend from foe and they stopped travelling in groups," study co-author Jodie Rummer from Australia's James Cook University's ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies said.

"The fishes also had trouble selecting suitable habitats, swam toward open waters, and could not swim away quickly from danger."