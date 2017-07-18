Trump keeps Iran deal, but threatens more sanctions - AFP

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, in New York on Monday to attend a UN forum on development, said he has yet to discuss the nuclear deal with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

"There are no communications between myself and Secretary Tillerson," Zarif said at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations.

"It doesn't mean there can't be. The possibilities for engagement... have always been open."

"We receive contradictory signals," Zarif said when asked about the possible outcome of the review.