Dragons R Us: Mythical messengers always come with a riddle

Western culture embraced the concept of dragons early, and they held a particularly strong place amid the evolution of Christianity.

“Medieval bestiaries list dragons along with other exotic creatures and sometimes even include information about their symbolic association with the devil,” Dr Sebo says.

The Anglo-Saxon Chronicle of AD793 details ‘dreadful forewarnings … whirlwinds, and fiery dragons flying across the firmament”.

Stories of dragon/devil slayers such as St Michael the Archangel, Margaret of Antioch and St George were just as popular as Game of Thrones in the Middle Ages.