Kushner's lawyer dropping out of representing him: report

The National Law Journal reported on Friday that Jamie Gorelick, the high-powered D.C. attorney that has represented Kushner since the transition period, is stepping back from the case in favor of another member of the White House legal team. . . .

She was originally hired by Kushner to represent him on issues related to ethics and security clearance. Kushner will now be represented on all Russia matters by Abbe Lowell, a well-known Washington criminal defense attorney.