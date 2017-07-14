Before Playing for the same team against the FTC as potential business partners, Boston-based DraftKings and New York-based FanDuel were bitter rivals, spending millions on TV and web ads designed to cut into each other’s customer base. They announced their deal as a merger of equals in November 2016. Financial details of the arrangement were not disclosed, but each company has been valued at more than $1 billion.
DraftKings, FanDuel spike merger under pressure from FTC |
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Jul 14, 2017 6:54 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment