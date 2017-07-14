Chinese censors scrub emoji tributes to Nobel winner - AFP

Even the most obscure homages to Liu on Weibo were removed.

One user who posted "RIP" was advised it had been deleted "because it violated relevant laws and regulations" -- even though the post did not mention the activist by name.

RIP is now among the search terms blocked on Chinese social media networks.

Grieving users who had posted candle emojis on Weibo saw them erased. When accessing Weibo on a personal computer the symbol is no longer among the emoticon options.