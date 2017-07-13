Rhodri Philipps, 50, the 4th Viscount St Davids, made the threat in November, just days after Miller won a legal case requiring the government to consult parliament before beginning Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.
"£5,000 (5,600 euros, $6,400) for the first person to 'accidentally' run over this bloody troublesome first generation immigrant," he wrote. . . .
Judge Arbuthnot ordered the recently bankrupt Philipps to pay £500 compensation.
"You are not motivated by love of country, but by your hatred of anybody who has different views to yours," she told him.
Aristocrat jailed for online threat to anti-Brexit activist - AFP
Seeded on Thu Jul 13, 2017 9:24 AM
