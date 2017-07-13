Newsvine

Aristocrat jailed for online threat to anti-Brexit activist - AFP

Rhodri Philipps, 50, the 4th Viscount St Davids, made the threat in November, just days after Miller won a legal case requiring the government to consult parliament before beginning Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

"£5,000 (5,600 euros, $6,400) for the first person to 'accidentally' run over this bloody troublesome first generation immigrant," he wrote. . . .

Judge Arbuthnot ordered the recently bankrupt Philipps to pay £500 compensation.

"You are not motivated by love of country, but by your hatred of anybody who has different views to yours," she told him.

