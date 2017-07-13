Newsvine

Juno spacecraft spots Jupiter's Great Red Spot

Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: Phys.org
Seeded on Thu Jul 13, 2017 5:30 AM
As planned by the Juno team, citizen scientists took the raw images of the flyby from the JunoCam site and processed them, providing a higher level of detail than available in their raw form. The citizen-scientist images, as well as the raw images they used for image processing, can be found at: www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam/processing

"I have been following the Juno mission since it launched," said Jason Major, a JunoCam citizen scientist and a graphic designer from Warwick, Rhode Island. "It is always exciting to see these new raw images of Jupiter as they arrive. But it is even more thrilling to take the raw images and turn them into something that people can appreciate. That is what I live for."

