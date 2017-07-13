Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 182 Seeds: 8802 Comments: 74851 Since: Mar 2007

EU gives Hungary a month to revise education law or face court |

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONReuters
Seeded on Thu Jul 13, 2017 4:53 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

European Commission deputy head Frans Timmermans called for the Hungarian government to respond within a month to Brussels' criticism that the Higher Education Law could shut down a Budapest university founded by U.S. financier George Soros.

The EU executive has long been exasperated by what it sees as Prime Minister Viktor Orban's authoritarian tendencies.

"We expect a reaction from the Hungarian authorities within a month," Timmermans said in a statement. "If the response is not satisfactory, the Commission can decide to go to the Court."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor