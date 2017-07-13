EU gives Hungary a month to revise education law or face court

European Commission deputy head Frans Timmermans called for the Hungarian government to respond within a month to Brussels' criticism that the Higher Education Law could shut down a Budapest university founded by U.S. financier George Soros.

The EU executive has long been exasperated by what it sees as Prime Minister Viktor Orban's authoritarian tendencies.

"We expect a reaction from the Hungarian authorities within a month," Timmermans said in a statement. "If the response is not satisfactory, the Commission can decide to go to the Court."