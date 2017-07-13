Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 182 Seeds: 8801 Comments: 74847 Since: Mar 2007

Trumps heads to Paris but Russia scandal travels with him - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo! News
Seeded on Thu Jul 13, 2017 3:40 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"It's very difficult to play chess with a man whose strategy is a complete mystery and whose only consistency is his pursuit of American national interest," foreign affairs expert Bertrand Badie of Sciences Po university in Paris told AFP.

"To imagine that you might change his mind on something is simply mad."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor