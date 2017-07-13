"It's very difficult to play chess with a man whose strategy is a complete mystery and whose only consistency is his pursuit of American national interest," foreign affairs expert Bertrand Badie of Sciences Po university in Paris told AFP.
"To imagine that you might change his mind on something is simply mad."
Trumps heads to Paris but Russia scandal travels with him - AFP
