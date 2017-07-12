Chaminda Walakuluge said the navy mounted the 12-hour rescue after spotting the elephant struggling to stay afloat around eight kilometres (five miles) off the island's northeast coast.
Divers aided by wildlife officials approached the distressed animal and tied ropes to it before towing it gently to shallow waters near the coast, where it was released late on Tuesday.
Sri Lankan navy rescues elephant washed out to sea - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Jul 12, 2017 5:43 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment