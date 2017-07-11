Newsvine

IS chief reported dead after jihadists lose Mosul - AFP

Seeded on Tue Jul 11, 2017 7:13 AM
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a longtime monitor of the country's conflict, said it had information from top IS leaders confirming Baghdadi's death. . . .

"Top tier commanders from IS who are present in Deir Ezzor province have confirmed the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, emir of the Islamic State group, to the Observatory," the monitoring group's director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

"We learned of it today but we do not know when he died or how."

