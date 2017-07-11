Asked by a lawmaker in parliament if the EU should be told to "go whistle" if it wants money from Britain to leave the bloc, Johnson said: "I think that the sums that I have seen ... seem to me to be extortionate and I think go whistle is an entirely appropriate expression." The phrase means to ask for something with little chance of obtaining it.
EU money demands for Brexit deal 'seem extortionate': UK's Johnson |
