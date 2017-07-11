[A]ccording to Forbes, which reported that the boxer filed a petition with U.S. Tax Court to forestall any action on those IRS-related liabilities until after the McGregor fight, scheduled for Aug. 26. The event is expected to generate hundreds of millions in total revenue, with Mayweather earning a nine-figure sum, much as he did for fighting Manny Pacquiao in May 2015. . . .
Mayweather is also asking for the IRS to waive certain failure-to-pay penalties, but the IRS’s position is that he has the ability to settle the bill by selling off a few of his assets. The agency has had several interactions with Mayweather in the past, reportedly filing liens against him at least five times since 2001.
Floyd Mayweather reportedly wants to pay 2015 tax bill with McGregor fight money -
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Jul 11, 2017 3:50 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment