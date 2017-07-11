Floyd Mayweather reportedly wants to pay 2015 tax bill with McGregor fight money

[A]ccording to Forbes, which reported that the boxer filed a petition with U.S. Tax Court to forestall any action on those IRS-related liabilities until after the McGregor fight, scheduled for Aug. 26. The event is expected to generate hundreds of millions in total revenue, with Mayweather earning a nine-figure sum, much as he did for fighting Manny Pacquiao in May 2015. . . .

Mayweather is also asking for the IRS to waive certain failure-to-pay penalties, but the IRS’s position is that he has the ability to settle the bill by selling off a few of his assets. The agency has had several interactions with Mayweather in the past, reportedly filing liens against him at least five times since 2001.