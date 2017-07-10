Tillerson will shuttle between Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia from until Thursday in what is the first serious intervention by Washington in the Gulf crisis.
He immediately held talks with Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah who is leading the mediation effort between the Gulf states, the official KUNA news agency reported.
Tillerson looks to defuse Qatar crisis on Gulf tour - AFP
