Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 182 Seeds: 8786 Comments: 74719 Since: Mar 2007

Beijing says US apologises for 'Republic of China' gaffe - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Mon Jul 10, 2017 7:00 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

China said Monday the United States apologised after Beijing officially protested a White House statement that mistakenly described Xi Jinping as the president of the "Republic of China". . . .

"The US side has expressed that they are sorry for this technical error and they have made a correction," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said of the gaffe during a regular press briefing. . . .

But Xi's title was not Washington's only flub last week: a separate news release called Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe "President Abe of Japan."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor