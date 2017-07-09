Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 182 Seeds: 8783 Comments: 74700 Since: Mar 2007

Trump's Son Met With Russian Lawyer After Being Promised Damaging Information on Clinton -

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe New York Times
Seeded on Sun Jul 9, 2017 1:54 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

President Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., was promised damaging information about Hillary Clinton before agreeing to meet with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign, according to three advisers to the White House briefed on the meeting and two others with knowledge of it.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor