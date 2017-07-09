Huge crowd rallies in Istanbul against Turkey's post-coup crackdown

Waving Turkish flags and banners emblazoned with the word "Justice" in red and white, they gathered to listen to Turkey's main opposition leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, speak at the end of his 425 km (265 mile) march from Ankara. . . .

Walking around 20 km a day, the slight, bespectacled 68-year-old politician attracted relatively modest support in the first stages of his march. After five days and 100 km, only around 1,000 people were walking alongside him.

But numbers have swelled and the last few days of his march attracted huge crowds. He has been joined by other opposition parties, including the pro-Kurdish HDP.