Ole Miss to recognize slave labor on pre-Civil War buildings

The move to add historical context to some places and to rename others at Ole Miss comes amid debate in many parts of the U.S. about how to deal with the public display of symbols and monuments tied to slavery and the Confederacy

The university made the announcement Thursday, also saying Ole Miss will strip the name of James K. Vardaman off a building. Vardaman, a white supremacist, was Mississippi’s governor from 1904 to 1908 and a U.S. senator from 1913 to 1919.