Bedlam salon: The incarcerated years of Ezra Pound

As Daniel Swift puts it in The Bughouse, his lively and searching account of Pound’s years at St Elizabeths Hospital in Washington, DC, from 1946 to 1958, it was “the world’s least orthodox literary salon: convened by a fascist, held in a lunatic asylum”. . . .

His book is structured loosely around the encounters of six poets, as evinced in their recollections as well as in their own poems: these are Eliot, Williams, Lowell, Seidel, John Berryman and Charles Olson, though others, especially Bishop (“Liz Bish” to Pound), loom largely as well. Swift is an astute reader of the poetic accounts. In his discussion of Bishop’s poem “Visits to St. Elizabeths”, for example, he shows how the nursery rhyme stanzas (“This is the man / that lies in the house of Bedlam”) camouflage her own ambivalent atttitude towards Pound (who is never named in the poem). By extensive citation from the works of the other poets, Swift is able to fashion a composite impression, not so much of Pound himself, as of the effect he produced on his admirers. It is his aim, he writes, to “permit rival tellings to sing their discord”, and this works very well.