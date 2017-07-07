A 46 year-old Spanish man was undergoing surgery for serious injuries to his head and leg after he was gored and then tossed by a bull.
Hospital officials said that two men from the United States had been gored as well during the run but their injuries — in the abdomen for a 35 year-old man and in the scrotum for a 29 year-old — were not considered serious.
3 gored in Pamplona's first running of the bulls of 2017
