Gene Conley, A Giant In Two Sports Who Started With Hartford Chiefs, Dies At 86

Conley, remembered as a lanky, happy-go-lucky giant in his youth, remains the only man to play on both World Series and NBA championship teams, pitching for the 1957 Milwaukee Braves and playing on the 1959, '60 and '61 Celtics. He pitched to Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle and Duke Snider, guarded Wilt Chamberlain and was a teammate of Hank Aaron, Carl Yastrzemski, Bill Russell and Bob Cousy.

After the Celtics won their third title in a row on April 11, 1961, Conley, who had four points and a rebound in five minutes in the clinching game against the Hawks, went to Florida for a week to warm up his pitching arm, then joined the Red Sox and pitched a complete-game victory on April 25. "Who needs spring training?" he said.