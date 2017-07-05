Michael Wood reviews 'Wonder Woman' ·

The date is early 1918, and Trevor’s goal is to end the war that was supposed to end all wars. He means something pragmatic, like saving a certain number of lives. Diana thinks he is at war with war, which is how she sees her mission, and goes with him to England to serve the cause. No one in the movie considers the confusion internal to the idea of fighting against war, the contradiction between the intense martial training of the Amazons – they make every imaginable boot camp look like kindergarten – and their opposition to the rule of Mars, alias Ares. But then this is hero-fiction, things have to be slugged out with lots of bangs and bruises, even in the name of peace.