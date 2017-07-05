Newsvine

French rights icon Simone Veil to be given rare Pantheon burial - AFP

SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Wed Jul 5, 2017
Veil will become only the fifth woman to be buried in the Paris monument, which houses the remains of great national figures, and only the fourth to be interred there on her own merits.

She will join Polish-born French scientist Marie Curie; two French Resistance members who were deported to Germany, Genevieve de Gaulle-Anthonioz and Germaine Tillion; and Sophie Berthelot, who was buried alongside her chemist husband Marcellin Berthelot.

