LOOK: Colin Kaepernick, in Ghana, tweets about finding his independence on July 4 -

Colin Kaepernick took to social media July 4 to explain why he took a recent trip to Ghana to find his own independence. His Twitter post features a video of his journey, while an Instagram post featuring the same video included a this message from Kaepernick, starting with a quote from Frederick Douglass.

