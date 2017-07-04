Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani told a press conference in Doha that the list of demands from countries isolating Qatar "is unrealistic and is not actionable".
"It's not about terrorism, it's talking about shutting down the freedom of speech," he said at a joint press conference after talks with German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel.
Qatar slams 'unrealistic' demands as deadline looms - AFP
Seeded on Tue Jul 4, 2017 9:20 AM
