China's young gamers face 'King of Glory' playing time limits - AFP

Young players will be restricted to one or two hours on the mobile online multiplayer battle game, which boasts 80 million daily users, as concerns grow in China that long periods online are posing a serious threat to the country's youth.

But investors are not playing around: Shares in Tencent, which ranks first in the world for gaming revenue, slumped 4.13 percent on Tuesday -- its biggest single-day drop since February 2016. . . .

Editorials in the People's Daily Monday and Tuesday called on gaming platforms like Tencent to be aware not only of the markets, but also of their "responsibilities" to society.

The Communist Party mouthpiece suggested that "King of Glory" may be "'entrapping' life" instead of "entertaining the public."