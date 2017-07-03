Season 8 'Game of Thrones' Episodes Could be Feature Length

The first Game of Thrones fan convention, Con of Thrones, wrapped this evening in Nashville after a weekend of buildup for the return of the show for its seventh season on HBO on July 16. . . .

While the number of episodes has shrunk, with seven slated for the upcoming season and just six for the yet-to-be-produced final batch, Season 8, the length will likely move toward feature range of 80-plus minutes next season, according to sound designed Paula Fairfield. She said Season 7 episodes will be their customary hour-long duration, but the finale of Season 7 clocks in at 82 minutes. In Season 8, the episode could be in the 80-plus-minute range of a feature film, as series like Sherlock and Black Mirror have done.