Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 182 Seeds: 8744 Comments: 74472 Since: Mar 2007

Qatar deadline extended by 48 hours: Saudi - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo! News
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 6:09 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The move came after a request by the Kuwaiti emir who is acting as mediator in the Gulf crisis, according to a joint statement issued by the official Saudi SPA news agency.

The Kuwaiti government had requested the extension following Qatar's announcement that it was due to hand over its response to the emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Monday.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor