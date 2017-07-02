Counter-terrorism forces liberated the Makawi area of the Old City, the joint operations command announced Sunday, in a further blow at the heart of the jihadists' cross-border "caliphate". . . .
On Saturday, officers announced the recapture of a hospital and its surroundings north of the Old City, removing a nearby but unconnected pocket of IS resistance.
Interior ministry forces recaptured the Ibn Sina hospital along with other medical facilities including a blood bank and a clinic, Staff Lieutenant General Abdulamir Yarallah said in a statement.
Iraq gains ground in Mosul's Old City as it presses assault on IS - AFP
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 4:42 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment