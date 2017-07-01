Pope Francis has dismissed the church's chief of doctrine Cardinal Gerhard Mueller -- one of the most powerful cardinals at the Vatican -- and appointed a Spanish Archbishop to the role, the Vatican said Saturday. . . .
The Vatican said Mueller's five-year term would not be renewed and he would be replaced by CDF Secretary Archbishop Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer, a 73-year-old Spaniard.
Pope dismisses doctrine chief after reform clashes - AFP
