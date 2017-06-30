Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 182 Seeds: 8736 Comments: 74426 Since: Mar 2007

IS withdraws from Syria's Aleppo province: monitor - AFP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:58 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

"IS withdrew from 17 towns and villages and is now effectively outside of Aleppo province after having a presence there for four years," said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Regime forces had been advancing on a sliver of southeastern Aleppo province around a key highway linking Hama province to the southwest and Raqa province further east.

Abdel Rahman said regime forces seized control of the road late Thursday night, prompting the remaining IS fighters to flee.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor