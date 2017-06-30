Natalie Gulbis reportedly eyeing Congressional run

The report states Gulbis is eyeing the seat of Rep. Jacky Rosen (D) in Nevada’s third Congressional district; though, she would not be the lone Republican looking to take Rosen's seat, which is up for grabs in 2018.

Gulbis, 34, lives in Las Vegas. She began her LPGA career in 2002 but has played sparingly in recent seasons, focusing more on business interests off the course, including TV reporting. She is also an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump and spoke for him at last year’s Republican National Convention.