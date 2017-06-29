Newsvine

jfxgillis

About Correctly Political: Essays and Commentary Articles: 182 Seeds: 8732 Comments: 74412 Since: Mar 2007

GOP ponders whether Trump helps sell health care

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by jfxgillis View Original Article: APNews
Seeded on Thu Jun 29, 2017 2:19 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

At times, even Trump’s largely generic health care commentary has left Republicans fuming. Some lawmakers were particularly irked by Trump’s assertion that the House bill — which he robustly supported and even celebrated with a Rose Garden ceremony — was “mean.”

One Republican congressional aide said that comment left some lawmakers worried that the president — who had no real ties to the GOP before running for the White House — could turn on them if a bill passes but the follow-up becomes politically damaging. The official insisted on anonymity in order to describe private discussions.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor