Borrowing some elements from its mobile app and search engine design philosophy, Google has also transitioned the news reader to a card-based interface. That way, every story gets its own clutter-free rectangle with links to related coverage and subjects and more prominent photo placement, as well as more thoughtful placement of key information points like article source, headline, and publish time.
Google News gets a much-needed redesign to cut down on clutter and confusion -
Seeded on Wed Jun 28, 2017 4:23 AM
