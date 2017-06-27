"A powerful hacking attack has been carried out against the company's servers," Rosneft said on Twitter.
The firm added that it "hopes" the incident was "not connected to current legal proceedings".
Rosneft is currently suing private firm Sistema for 170 billions rubles (2.55 billion euros, $2.88 billion) over the state giant's acquisition of oil company Bashneft.
Russian oil giant Rosneft says hit by 'powerful' cyberattack - AFP
