North Korea likens Trump to Hitler - AFP

An editorial on the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) dialled the hostile rhetoric up higher, slamming Trump's key policies as being akin to "Nazism in the 21st century".

Trump declared at his inauguration in January that "From this moment on, it's going to be America first".

KCNA said: "The 'American-first principle'... advocates the world domination by recourse to military means just as was the case with Hitler's concept of world occupation."

Trump was "following Hitler's dictatorial politics" to divide others into two categories, "friends and foes" to justify "suppression", it added.